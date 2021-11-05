×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Joe Biden | Vaccines | wsj | mandate | covid | biden

WSJ: Biden Vaccine Mandate 'Dubious Reach of Federal Power'

joe biden speaks into mic
President Joe Biden speaks about the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on Nov. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 November 2021 10:54 AM

The Wall Street Journal is calling President Joe Biden’s worker vaccine mandate "overkill."

The newspaper’s comments came in an editorial published Friday.

"COVID cases and hospitalization have blessedly plunged since the summer [d]elta surge as more Americans have been vaccinated or acquired natural immunity," the Journal said.

"Yet the Biden Administration is still fighting the last virus war, and on Thursday rolled out its worker vaccine mandate, which will likely do more harm than good.

"The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s 'emergency temporary standard' requires companies with 100 or more employees to mandate that workers get vaccinated, or tested weekly and wear a face mask. Separately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a vaccine mandate for health-care facilities with no testing option."

The Journal, while acknowledging vaccines have been a "pandemic godsend," noted the mandate was imposed during a tight labor market and could force some workers to quit their jobs.

"OSHA acknowledges 'that a vaccine mandate may result in increased employee turnover,' though it says 'the net effect' will 'be relatively small' given the testing option," the newspaper said. "But even if only 1% to 3% of workers leave because of the mandate, as OSHA projects, employers will struggle to replace them.

"As for the rule’s public-health justification, increases in infections among the vaccinated make singling out the unvaccinated less supportable.

And the Journal slammed the OSHA rule as a "dubious reach of federal power."

"As 24 GOP state Attorneys General explained in a September letter to Mr. Biden, OSHA is stretching its authority under the law because 'emergency temporary standards' are supposed to be limited to ‘grave danger from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards.’"

It said the administration’s unnecessary mandate is " rampling state police powers" and "making life harder for the unvaccinated who want to work …"

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Wall Street Journal is calling President Joe Biden's worker vaccine mandate "overkill." The newspaper's comments came in an editorial published Friday." COVID cases and hospitalization...
wsj, mandate, covid, biden
313
2021-54-05
Friday, 05 November 2021 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved