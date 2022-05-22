Wisconsin GOP Straw Poll: DeSantis Favored Over Trump for '24

The Wisconsin GOP state convention straw poll voters this weekend favored Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

DeSantis drew a 38% plurality of support, while Trump came in second at 32% and former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nikki Haley was third at just 7%.

Those polled at this weekend's convention are also split on whether they want Trump to run again, as 41% said they do, 32% said they do not, and 22% were unsure.

Wisconsin has been a key swing state and a battleground in recent presidential elections.

While there were a reported 1,500 attendees at the convention, just 325 members of the Wisconsin GOP cast ballots in the straw poll.

"The poll suggested Trump fatigue may be setting in," analysis by FloridaPolitics.com claimed.

Both Trump and DeSantis called Florida home, but they dominated the poll over Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (2%) and Rick Scott, R-Fla. (1%).

The analysis does note Trump mostly has the support of the Republican Party voters, even if the gap is closing.

In the largest red state of Texas, Trump received 45% support over DeSantis' 28%, who gained 8 points from an April poll, according to Texas' CWS Research polling.

While Trump holds favor over DeSantis nationwide, according to the FloridaPolitics.com analysis, DeSantis is an overwhelming favorite in polling that does not include Trump as an option.

There was no margin of error in the Wisconsin GOP convention straw poll, which was admittedly "not scientific."

While that poll result was rendered in a Saturday vote, Trump hailed his support in the GOP in a Truth Social post Saturday: "98% approval rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!"