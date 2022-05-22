Analysis: Republicans Shrink Gender Gap, Gain Among Female Voters

Republicans are gaining with female voters as the political gender gap is shrinking, with polls showing the GOP will do better with women than the last midterm election of 2018.

According to CNN analysis of six recent national polls, there is a gender gap of 20 points between men and women in their party of choice: Men favor Republicans by an average of 13 points, while women favor Democrats by an average of 7 points.

That gender gap was 29 points in 2018 and 34 points in 2019, according to CNN.

Republicans are doing 4 points better among men, but 13 points better among women, according to averages from six polls by ABC News/Washington Post, CNN/SSRS, Fox, NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist College, Monmouth University and Quinnipiac University.

The trend comes amid a Supreme Court draft decision potentially overruling Roe v. Wade on abortion, kicking the controversial issue back to the states and out of the judiciary – along with parental rights in education after the COVID-19 vaccine and masking mandates.

Also, women are souring on President Joe Biden, according to the analysis.

Biden's approval among women in the latest Gallup Poll has dropped from 62% at the start of his presidency to 46% now. That 16-point drop is greater than the 11-point drop among men approving of Biden's presidency.

Part of the shrinking gender gap can be explained by more female Republican midterm candidates, according to CNN.

The analysis projected three "strong pickup opportunities for female Republican governors this November, including: Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Kari Lake, Arkansas' Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Wisconsin's former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lake and Sanders.

If all three win, there could be a record six female Republican governors in 2023, including Alabama GOP Gov. Kay Ivey, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and South Dakota's Kristi Noem – all favored to win reelection, according to the analysis.