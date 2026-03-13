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Tags: white house | secret service | national park service | donald trump

WH Proposes New Building to Screen Visitors

By    |   Friday, 13 March 2026 10:10 PM EDT

As part of its overhaul of the grounds of the White House, the Trump administration has proposed an underground center to provide security screening for visitors.

Plans published by the National Capital Planning Commission include renderings of the 33,000-square-foot center.

The plans were published as part of a preliminary agenda for the commission's upcoming meeting on April 2.

The commission is responsible for approving any construction on federal land in Washington, D.C.

The screening facility will be built beneath Sherman Park, which is located southeast of the White House and directly south of the Treasury building.

A new 4,000-square-foot building along East Executive Avenue would serve as both an entry point for badged staff and contractors and the exit point for those leaving the grounds, The Hill reported, citing the proposed plans.

Sherman Park was the area where White House visitors and guests lined up for security checks before they cleared a series of trailer-type structures and walked to the East Wing entrance.

But the East Wing was torn down by President Donald Trump as part of construction of a new White House ballroom. Visitors now line up near Lafayette Park.

The proposed screening facility would have seven lanes to reduce wait times and ease processing and replace the temporary trailers and tents used by the Secret Service since 2005.

If approved, construction could start as early as August, with the goal of having the facility screening visitors by July 2028.

The monument of Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, located in the center of the park, would not be removed.

The project is a collaboration of the Executive Office of the President, the U.S. Secret Service, and the National Park Service.

The commission will also hold a final vote on Trump's ballroom project at the same meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Politics
As part of its overhaul of the grounds of the White House, the Trump administration is proposing to build an underground center to provide security screening for visitors.
white house, secret service, national park service, donald trump
305
2026-10-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 10:10 PM
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