Hunter Biden Prosecutor Avoided Moves That Would Have Revealed Probe Sooner

Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss avoided taking any actions that could have alerted the public during the 2020 presidential election that Hunter Biden was under investigation, according to Politico.

The investigation has been focused on possible tax law violations but has also looked at his business dealing with foreign interests, the outlet noted.

Last summer, the investigation had reached a stage where search warrants could have been sought, along with grand jury subpoenas. Some urged Weiss to carry through with the measures, while others urged caution.

Weiss decided to wait. The decision avoided the possibility of the probe becoming a campaign issue, Politico said.

"To his credit, he listened," said a person involved in the discussions.

Weiss, a Republican appointed by then-President Donald Trump, has been left in place by President Joe Biden.

He declined comment on the Politico story. However, he continues to enjoy a bipartisan reputation for professionalism.

Defense attorney Dan Lyons recalled feeling a sense of relief when he learned Weiss was overseeing the investigation.

"I remember thinking he’s a straight shooter, and he’s the perfect one to have it," said Lyons, whose history with the U.S. attorney dates back to the 1980s. "He would just go where the evidence led him."

People familiar with Weiss say his decision to avoid revealing the investigation — a move that might have helped Trump’s campaign — was consistent with his sober-minded view of his job and responsibilities.

But so is the fact that the probe continues, with most expecting that Weiss will not drop the case until making a full assessment of Hunter Biden’s culpability, Politico noted.

Meanwhile, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that the White House and the Department of Justice must provide more answers concerning the activities of President Joe Biden's son, including revealing the names of who is buying his artwork for large sums of money.

"We would like to know what is going on," she commented on Newsmax’s "Wake Up America." "He is going to make millions of dollars selling these paintings, but the American people are not going to be allowed to know what the paintings sell for and who is going to be purchasing these paintings?"

She added that her constituents are "fed up with a two-tier system of justice and double standards ... they see the Democrats treated one way and Republicans treated another way."