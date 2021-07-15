Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: DOJ, White House Must Answer About Hunter Biden

The White House and the Department of Justice must provide more answers concerning the activities of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, including revealing the names of who is buying his artwork for large amounts of money, Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax Thursday.

"We would like to know what is going on," the Tennessee Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He is going to make millions of dollars selling these paintings, but the American people are not going to be allowed to know what the paintings sell for and who is going to be purchasing these paintings?"

Blackburn added that Hunter Biden has most likely been under investigation by the DOJ for "a bit longer than the past six months," considering that it took possession of his laptop back during the presidential campaign, and also considering "some of the deals that he has constructed while his father was serving as vice president."

However, it will be difficult to get answers on those matters and other issues, including the status of special counsel John Durham's report concerning the origins of the FBI's Russia inquiry back in the 2016 campaign, said Blackburn.

"We are right now working on a letter pertaining to the Durham report," she said. "Why have we not yet received the Durham report? What stage of investigation is this in? What has happened to the investigation with Hunter and (Biden's) brother Frank, sister Valerie, and Biden Inc.? What ... is the extent to which Joe Biden himself was involved in these deals"

She added that her constituents are "fed up with a two-tier system of justice and double standards ... they see the Democrats treated one way and Republicans treated another way."

But, she added that "Big Tech, big media, and big Democrats" are "all in cahoots," including about how the Bidens have been handled.



"They did it during the 2016 election, the 2020 election, the 2018 midterms," she said. "They've done it during COVID. They've done it in how the Bidens were handled and what we are allowed to know or not know about them and their transactions and people are wanting these answers ... every dollar the federal government spends is taxpayer dollars, so they're footing the bill for all of this, and they deserve the answers."

Blackburn also commented on the protests in Cuba, saying the protesters there are "tired of 62 years of dictatorship" and that Biden must say he has a line in the sand when it comes to the island's regime.

"People in Cuba have no food, no water, no electricity, no jobs," said Blackburn. "You're probably going to see them achieve some significant changes as they push toward democracy...standing with the Cuban people is going to be an imperative and Biden needs to say we've got a line in the sand, if you start harming and firing on these protesters. All options are on the table while the ball is in the president's court right now."