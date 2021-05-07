Again: Where Are Those Durham and Hunter Biden Reports Buried?

Call me a pessimist — likely a realist — but I don't expect we'll receive updates regarding FBI and DOJ probes into Obama-Biden administration spying on the Trump White House any time soon, or about investigations into Hunter Biden's multitudinous "problems" either.

At least not so long as Joe and his handlers have anything to say about it.

Remember that Trump 'Russian Collusion' canard?

And weren't we supposed to learn what evidence the Durham special council turned up on this before the 2020 election?

Also recall that the hoax that Donald Trump was Vladimir Putin's puppet is now known to have been fabricated by the Obama-Biden administration and rogue top-level intelligence officials in cooperation with operatives tied to the Clinton campaign and DNC to distract attention away from Hillary's 30,000 deleted emails. Included were some exchanges containing highly classified information.

Let's also be reminded again that the costly 22-month-long Mueller investigation found no evidence either of Trump Russian collusion or obstruction of justice.

There is evidence, however, that the Obama-Biden White House authorized a 2016 FBI "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation premised upon a phony "dirty dossier" report sponsored and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign through which the DOJ and FBI obtained FISA court warrants falsely alleging evidence to the contrary.

January 7, 2017 Oval Office discussions among then-President Obama, Vice President Biden, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and FBI Director James Comey reportedly addressed how to continue the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation going forward.

Biden is noted having suggested justifying investigations of incoming Trump Security Adviser Lt. General Michael Flynn based upon an obscure 1799 "Logan Act."

In their FISA filings, the agencies omitted known facts that the dossier information used in 2017 to conduct surveillance on Carter Page — a relatively inconsequential Trump administration adviser — was not only uncorroborated, but also knowingly involved a false statement.

Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level FBI lawyer, copped a guilty plea of altering evidence in exchange for skating on serious federal prison time.

In May 2019, Attorney General William Barr tapped Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham to look into issues related to the origins of the FBI's 2016 Trump-Russia investigation.

It was broadly expected that an interim report, including alleged Obama-Biden administration influence, would be publicly released prior to the 2020 election.

Those long-awaited conclusions were reportedly disrupted by the intervention of new evidentiary discoveries and COVID-19 related investigatory delays.

In December 2020, AG Barr granted special council status to Durham under a presumption that this would provide him some protection from interference in continuing the politically explosive probe after then-President-elect Biden took office in January.

We might safely bet that Biden's AG, Merrick Garland, will be under pressure to shut down Durham before he can issue an embarrassing report or criminal indictments.

In any case, we can also count on the mainstream media to ignore any bad news for Democrats — just as they steadfastly refused to cover a blockbuster October 14 New York Post feature. The posting described details regarding how the Biden family made a lucrative business out of peddling Joe's high-level government influence to Chinese oligarchs and other foreign adversaries.

Evil demons lurking in Hunter's laptop from hell.

As I previously reported, we now know that since late 2019, the FBI has been in possession of information obtained on a laptop that Joe's son Hunter had delivered to a computer repair shop about Ukraine, China and Russia Biden family payback schemes allegedly trading on Joe's government influence. Those revelations far eclipsed any corruption President Trump was falsely impeached (and acquitted) for.

The long and short of it, is that the nation endured a painful charade ordeal resulting from Trump's 2019 telephone conversation with Ukraine's president that involved a legitimate national security extortion risk posed by Biden family foreign influence peddling during a time when V.P. Joe was Obama's lead U.S. Ukraine and China representative.

The central issue involved Biden's public braggadocio about withholding a billion U.S. taxpayer bucks unless he fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a corrupt energy company that was paying son Hunter $50,000 monthly as a no-show board member.

Information on Hunter's laptop corroborated findings of a year-long GOP-led Senate Homeland and Government Affairs and Senate Finance Committee investigation into expansive Biden family global enterprises.

In addition to over $4 million paid by Burisma to Hunter and his business partner, Devon Archer, for board membership, Hunter and his family also received millions of dollars from other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.

The New York Post reported that in December 2013, when Hunter was "still at the helm" of Rosemont Seneca Partners, a private equity firm he founded with former Secretary of State John Kerry's stepson Christopher Heinz, Hunter accompanied his father on an official visit to China aboard Air Force Two. While there, the vice president also reportedly met with his son's Chinese partners.

Ten days following the trip, Hunter's company inked a deal with the state-owned Bank of China which created a $1.5 billion investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).

Such a report flies in the face of repeated claims by Joe Biden that he knew nothing of Hunter's foreign business dealings because he "trusted his son."

Other curious Biden family foreign business involved a $3.5 million wire transfer to a Hunter-connect firm from the widow of a former Moscow mayor, and a $l00,000 global spending spree with Joe's brother James and sister Sara funded by business associations linked to the Chinese Communist government and the People's Liberation Army.

The Senate committee also reported that Hunter paid nonresident women who were apparently linked to an "Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring."

Hunter has since confirmed that he is also currently under federal DOJ investigations for possible money laundering and tax evasion.

All optics be damned, those Hunter investigations will be conducted by DOJ's criminal division now headed by Nicholas McQuaid, a former colleague of attorney Christopher Clark who is reportedly representing Hunter in those same probes.

What's wrong with this picture?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.