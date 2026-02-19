Pentagon Defends Hegseth Invitation to Controversial Pastor

The Pentagon is defending War Secretary Pete Hegseth's invitation to a controversial Christian pastor who has criticized the 19th Amendment and advocated a Christian civil order, after the minister delivered a sermon Tuesday during a worship service at the War Department.

Doug Wilson, 72, founded Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, in the 1970s and later helped found the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a denomination that now includes more than 150 churches worldwide. Hegseth is the pastor's most prominent supporter in the Trump administration.

Wilson spoke for about 15 minutes during a service in an auditorium that was broadcast on the War Department's internal television network. In his sermon, Wilson said he prayed for "a black swan revival," according to The Hill.

"God can do what he likes. And as we should know by now, what he likes to do is to take the most unlikely materials and do something glorious with it," Wilson said, according to a video of the sermon obtained by CNN.

"Take a prayer meeting at the Pentagon, for a possible example. Many stranger things have happened. God is great."

A source who attended the service told CNN that Wilson's message was "pretty vanilla" and avoided political rhetoric. Attendees said he did not address his views on women serving in the military or in combat.

Defense officials said the service was part of a voluntary monthly Christian worship series that Hegseth started last year.

Wilson has drawn criticism for past statements that the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was a mistake and for advocating for what he describes as a Christian nation guided by biblical principles.

Women do not serve in leadership roles within his church.

"Secretary Hegseth, along with millions of Americans, is a proud Christian and was glad to welcome Pastor Wilson to the Pentagon today," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Military.com on Wednesday.

"Despite the Left's efforts to remove our Christian heritage from our great nation, Secretary Hegseth is among those who embrace it."

A photo of Hegseth with his hand on Wilson's shoulder on Tuesday was accompanied by a War Department X post that read: "We have gathered at the Pentagon for our monthly worship service. We are One Nation Under God."

Military.com reported Saturday that this month's service led to complaints from active-duty members, veterans, and defense contractors. One contractor told Military.com that the invitation was "stark, depressing, almost threatening."