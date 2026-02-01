WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pastor | corey brooks | church | attacks | cities church | christians | democrats

Pastor Brooks to Newsmax: Church Attacks Must Not Be Tolerated

By    |   Sunday, 01 February 2026 02:57 PM EST

Pastor Corey Brooks said Sunday that recent disruptions at churches targeting congregants and children reflect a broader attack on Christianity that he said has become normalized on the political left.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," Brooks discussed the events at the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where protesters disrupted a church service last month, after an affidavit reported that accusations of Nazism were hurled at adults and children, with churchgoers being blocked from leaving.

"That's totally unacceptable. It's despicable," Brooks said, adding that such behavior should not be tolerated, particularly when children are targeted.

Brooks said the incident represented an attack not only on a church but on Christianity itself, calling the conduct "normalized by individuals on the left."

He questioned whether similar behavior would ever be allowed in a mosque, saying it likely would not be tolerated.

"Just because we're Christians, we should not tolerate this type of behavior," Brooks said.

"Yes, we believe in turning the other cheek, yes, we believe in praying for our enemy. But there comes a day and a time when we have to stand for what we believe."

Brooks, who is walking across America as part of an initiative he says is focused on protecting children, said the events reinforced his belief that people of faith must speak out more forcefully.

During the interview, Brooks also addressed claims that the actions were motivated by opposition to white supremacy.

"We're living in a day and a time where it's about opportunity," Brooks said.

"Just because you're Black, you have every opportunity. There is nothing that you cannot do or try to do or attempt to do that a white person does not have."

Brooks also referenced recent reports of healthcare workers refusing to treat supporters of President Donald Trump and incidents involving hostility toward federal immigration officers, calling the climate evidence of a deeper moral crisis.

"We're living in a season where demonic activity is running rampant," Brooks said, adding that faith communities must respond by becoming more prayerful and more vocal.

He closed by urging Christians to show greater resolve in defending their beliefs and protecting children.

"Christianity has to get some courage and some backbone and start standing up," Brooks said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Pastor Corey Brooks said Sunday that recent disruptions at churches targeting congregants and children reflect a broader attack on Christianity that he said has become normalized on the political left.
pastor, corey brooks, church, attacks, cities church, christians, democrats
510
2026-57-01
Sunday, 01 February 2026 02:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved