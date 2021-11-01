NBC Poll: 50 Percent of Republicans Doubt Accuracy of Vote Tally

Voter confidence in the integrity of elections is on the decline, with half of Republicans saying they are not confident their vote will be counted accurately in the future, according to the latest NBC News poll.

There were 85% of registered voters confident their vote will be counted accurately before the 2020 presidential election, but that number is down 19 points in the latest results. Just 66% of registered voters are now confident their vote will be counted accurately.

That figure includes the doubt of 50% of Republicans and 29% of all registered voters, in the latest poll.

Democrats remain fairly comfortable in their confidence (89%) in the counting of the votes after former President Donald Trump derided mass mail-in balloting used in key battleground states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans overwhelmingly doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, as just 22% of registered Republican adults believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

Independents are increasingly losing trust in the counting of the votes, too, as doubt has almost doubled from 13% in October 2020 to 22% now.

Also, only 38% of all adults polled believe Biden's election was legitimate.

NBC News polled 1,000 adults, including 820 registered voters, Oct. 23-26. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points for adults and 3.4 percentage points for registered voters.