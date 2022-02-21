GOP Lawmakers Call for Biden Admin to Act Now on Russia Aggression

Three GOP lawmakers are calling for an immediate response from the Biden administration after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin on Monday said he had deemed “it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago – to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic,” a move the West has repeatedly warned him not to do.

“Russia has invaded Ukraine. The Biden Administration and our allies must impose full set of crippling sanctions now,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., tweeted.

“It appears #Putin has ordered #Russian military to enter eastern #Ukraine as “peacekeepers” This will quickly escalate because areas currently held by Ukrainian forces are among those he recognized as independent,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted. “And energy prices are going to skyrocket for everyone,” he added.

“Russia has invaded Ukraine. And the worst is yet to come. Weakness always invites aggression. And weakness in response to aggression always invites others to be aggressive as well.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the Biden administration “for months” dragged its feet.

“For months, Ukraine's political leaders and its civil society pleaded with the United States to help them counter Russia by immediately sanctioning Nord Stream 2 and providing them with the weapons they need to defend themselves,” he said in a statement.

“We committed as a nation in the Budapest Memorandum to helping ensure their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it is gravely in our national security interests to do so. The crisis that now threatens to engulf them will also create unknowable and acute dangers for our European NATO allies, whom we are bound by treaty to help defend.”

“President Biden has refused to meet these commitments, and Biden-Harris officials are to an enormous extent directly responsible for this crisis. He and his administration instead settled for an endlessly deferred and wholly uncredible strategy of responding to Putin's aggression after an invasion. They have pursued bizarre tactics like declassifying American intelligence and trying to shame Putin. That approach has failed.”