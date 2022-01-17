Virginia's New GOP AG Miyares Cleans House

Virginia's new Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares accused the Loudoun County School District of covering up a sexual assault for political gain and said his office will be investigating the district, according to a press release from his office.

He also announced an investigation into the state's parole boards, and reportedly fired 30 staffers.

"One of the reasons Virginians get so fed up with government is the lack of transparency – and that's a big issue here," Miyares said in the release. "The Virginia Parole Board broke the law when they let out murderers, rapists and cop killers early on their sentences without notifying the victims. Loudoun County Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl."

Following the arrest and conviction of a 14-year-old boy for raping a girl in a Loudoun County school bathroom, the student was transferred to another school in the same district where he allegedly sexually assaulted another student and the district was accused of covering up the incident.

According to district policy, the boy, who identifies as non-binary, was allowed to use the bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity.

One of the alleged victim's parents was arrested at a school board meeting and the student involved has been placed on the sex offender's registry for life as part of his sentence.

In 2020, the Virginia Parole Board granted 329 inmates early parole, more than any number in the past four years, according to the Daily Mail.

As part of his tough-on-crime campaign, Miyares had pledged to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by the state parole board.

Although the state inspector general found some of the allegations in at least seven of the cases to be "substantiated" after a whistleblower triggered an investigation, the Virginia Parole Board did not face any consequences and former Gov. Ralph Northam's administration called the investigator Jennifer Moschetti biased.

In March 2021, Moschetti lost her job.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin fired the entire parole board hours after his inauguration.

In one of his first actions after his swearing in Saturday, Miyares fired 30 staffers, including 17 attorneys and reportedly the entire conviction integrity unit. He notified the staffers of their termination Friday.

While Democrats still control the Virginia Senate and the secretary of state's office, a GOP sweep of Virginia resulted in the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general's offices all being controlled by the same party, as well as the lower chamber of the state legislature.

Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita told the Daily Mail the 30 staffers knew he would be moving in a different direction and said the purge was typical at the start of a new administration.