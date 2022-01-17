Virginia AG Miyares to Newsmax: 'Far-Left Wokeisms' Are 'Creating Poisonous Divisions'

Hailing a new day in Virginia, state Attorney General Jason Miyares vowed on Newsmax to hold school boards accountable to the law and the parents they save, while taking a "victims first" role in defending public safety.

"The governor said we have a new Virginia; we're not going to try to divide people by race, and if there's any silver lining of this horrific shutdown of our schools is children came home and parents saw what they were learning – and they were learning a very distorted view of what America is," Miyares told Monday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance," vowing to uphold GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin's campaign promise to end Critical Race Theory teachings in Virginia's public schools.

"And that doesn't mean we don't study our darkest chapter. You've had some dark chapters in American history, but we do study the fact that this is that last best hope on Earth."

Miyares, who was sworn into office this weekend with Gov. Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, a Black female veteran, told host Eric Bolling this administration is going to follow the doctrine of American exceptionalism espoused by former President Donald Trump's administration.

"My family fled communist Cuba, and I know for a fact that America has given more second chances to more people – for more faiths and more backgrounds and more races and more creeds – than any country in the history of the world," Miyares continued.

"We should be teaching our children that part of our history that people come from all over pursuing freedom, and why did they come here? Because they so desperately want to live in a society that recognized their rights cannot be taken away from them by a king or a politician. Their rights come from God."

Miyares is the attorney general tasked with upholding Youngkin's landmark executive orders signed Saturday.

"If there's a school that's violating that – the governor signed an executive order – deciding you're going to be continuing to teach Critical Race Theory – then my office is going to step in and hold them accountable legally to make sure that does not happen, because we're going to stop bringing this far-left wokeisms, and turn our classrooms, that is creating such poisonous divisions in America," Miyares added.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Filing court injunctions against violators will be the first step, he continued, blasting defeated Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's contention schools decide the curriculum and not parents as the Virginia Constitution says precisely the opposite.

"When Terry McAuliffe, in his debate, famously said that parents shouldn't have any say in what your children are learning in schools – this person was individual was previously the governor of Virginia – that's in the Virginia Constitution that parents have a fundamental right in the upbringing and the education of their children," Miyares noted. "And so part of my job as attorney general is remind the school boards about what the Virginia Constitution says about the role of parents have.

"We're really gonna have a shift in Virginia. We're not going to empower bureaucrats. We're going to be all about empowering parents making sure parents voices are not ignored."

Miyares already has set up a working group on Youngkin's executive orders banning mask mandates in Virginia's public schools, which already has 16 Democrat school divisions vowing to defiance.

Miyares did acknowledge there might be law passed by the state legislature to follow through on the governor's executive order and campaign promise to restore the voice back to parents from Democrat-led school boards.

"It really goes to show you how much derision certain government officials, school board members, have for parents," Miyares said. "Parents know best what is the best for the upbringing of their child. And this idea that they're essentially saying, 'no, we know better for your child than you do.'

"I always want to go to them say, 'OK, name my children. If you know what's best for my children. Why don't you tell me their names? Tell me their birthdays. What's their favorite meal? And that's the reality."

Ultimately, it is a matter of empowering the parents and the people of the state.

Also, on the issue of public safety, Miyares has been tasked by a Youngkin executive order to investigate not only the Loudoun County school boards, CRT, and mask mandates, but parole boards as well.

"We had one-party, liberal rule here in Richmond," according to Miyares, who denounced the "far-left liberal monopoly" as having a "criminal-first, victim-last mindset."

"Well, we have a victim-first mindset and people are already seeing this today in Virginia," he said. "It's a new day, and we're getting started. We're ready to tackle ahead and uncover what we need to uncover to make sure Virginians feel safe again."

