Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Was 'Disrespectful' to American, Ukrainian People

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., weighed in on the Oval Office spat between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling Newsmax on Monday that she's never seen anything like it and it was disrespectful to Americans and Ukrainians.

"I'll be honest with you, it is outright stupid for a president of a foreign country who is really in need of the American support to act like that," Spartz said on "Wake Up America." "Mr. Hollywood [Zelenskyy] got all offended that he's not on the table, but it's not time for the show. It's a time for serious conversation. But act like that and come into the White House and be disrespectful to the American people is as dumb as it gets. He goes around Europe doing all these presentations and, let me tell you, Europeans [say], 'Now we're going to do this massive thing, and we woke up.' Seriously? After like almost a decade since Russia invaded Ukraine, now they're waking up? It's a joke."

Spartz was referring to Zelenskyy's visit to Britain after the meeting with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance went off the rails. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly embraced Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him he had the country's unwavering support after the dust-up with Trump the day before.

"Let's just be realistic," Spartz said. "Europeans really have no weapons. The only wars [that] can be backed up [are those] with weapons. The United States is the only country that has weapons. On top of it, [Europeans] actually depend on Russia because they have schizophrenic energy policies. They have an open border. The countries are destabilized and have huge economic problems. So, for them to act like that, it's just really a show. But I think it's really not wise for Europe right now, actually not to try to work with President Trump, but instead of it bash him around Europe because he's the only hope that they have.

"A few years ago, when I was in Europe, I was in Ukraine, and I said, 'You need to take decisive actions, you need to get military ready, you need to make sure that you increase production.' They did nothing. Now, several years later, they are in the terrible situation, and Russia is advancing, and it's again happening like that. And now, they should be begging President Trump to help them; not act up like they are acting."

Spartz said the president invited Zelenskyy to the White House even after the Ukrainian leader "was really bashing President Trump and Republicans" and pointed out that Trump "was quite respectful and tried to keep that meeting from not being a Hollywood drama."

"[Zelenskyy] initiated this aggression," Spartz said. "He thought he was going to just try to play with the American media and he tried to look like he's so great. But I think the American people saw through that and it was truly disrespectful. I think that was a big disservice to the Ukrainian people, too, that are really dying there for freedoms."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com