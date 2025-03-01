Zelenskyy: Peace 'Will Be Difficult' Without US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensykyy said in a lengthy thread posted to X on Saturday that achieving peace in the Russia-Ukraine war "will be difficult" without the United States' support.

"Our situation is tough, but we can’t just stop fighting and not having guarantees that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will not return tomorrow," Zelenskyy wrote in English. "It will be difficult without the U.S. support."

In the thread, Zelenskyy wrote that Ukraine was "ready to sign the minerals agreement," under the provision of "security guarentees."

The thread comes a day after a public debacle between Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump during their meeting Friday in the Oval Office. Tensions ran high during the meeting and resulted in the Ukrainian president's ouster from the White House.

According to The Hill, Trump said Zelenskyy was not ready to make a peace deal and "overplayed his hand."

Zelenskyy said in his thread on Saturday, "It's understandable the U.S. might look for dialogue with Putin." He went on to say that "together" Ukraine and the U.S. "can take strong steps against Putin."

In fact, the U.S. is already negotiating with Russia. Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian diplomats in Saudi Arabia to discuss terms. The meeting sparked an immediate reaction from European leaders who held an emergency meeting in Paris, ostensibly to strategize continued support for the war.

Zelenskyy said in his Saturday thread: "Europe is ready for contingencies and to help fund our large army. We also need the U.S. role in defining security guarantees—what kind, what volume, and when. Once these guarantees are in place, we can talk with Russia, Europe, and the U.S. about diplomacy. War alone is too long, and we don’t have enough weapons to push them out entirely."

The thread follows the Oval Office argument, during which the following exchange occured:

Zelenskyy: "First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have nice ocean and don't feel now. But you will feel it in the future. God bless —"

Trump: "You don't know that. You don't know that. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel."

...

Trump: "You're playing cards. You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.