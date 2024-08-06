Van Jones: Shapiro Snub Appeals to 'Darker Parts' of Dem Party

CNN commentator Van Jones is concerned that Vice President Kamala Harris' passing over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate shows her appealing to darker parts of the Democratic Party.

Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to run with her on the Democrat ticket. Shapiro was believed to be one of the top contenders on the Democrat ticket, with many pundits declaring him the front-runner, given his popularity as governor in a key battleground state.

Shapiro had faced opposition from some progressives over his staunch support for Israel in its war with Hamas and his harsh rhetoric toward pro-Palestinian protesters.

"You have a lot of young people concerned about Gaza. Muslims and Arabs have not felt seen by the Biden administration," said Jones, noting the "Genocide Joe" nickname bestowed upon the president. "They needed to have a candidate they can feel comfortable with. This helps them in that regard."

But Jones is concerned that antisemitism has gotten marbled into the Democratic Party.

"How much is what just happened is caving into the darker parts of the party?"

Jones said Republicans were chewing their fingernails down to their knuckles, concerned about Harris picking Shapiro or Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

"They are not as afraid of this new governor because they think they can define him," Jones said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday he believed Shapiro was passed over because of his Jewish heritage.

"She was reluctant to put a vice presidential nominee on the ticket with Jewish heritage because they're having a split in the Democratic Party," Johnson said in an interview with The Hill. "They have a pro-Palestinian, in some cases pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party. Sadly, for Josh Shapiro, because of his heritage, I think that is the reason he was overlooked."