Sources: Kamala Harris VP Choice Narrows to Shapiro, Walz

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has narrowed her search for a vice presidential running mate to two finalists, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, three sources with knowledge of the matter said Monday.

Harris, who is vice president, is expected to announce her selection by Tuesday, ahead of her first scheduled public appearance with her running mate that evening at Temple University in Philadelphia.

It was unclear if a final decision has been made, the sources said. The rally will kick off a five-day, seven-city tour of the battleground states likely to decide the Nov. 5 election.

The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of Harris' political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump and U.S. Senator JD Vance, his vice presidential pick, in the Nov. 5 election. Vance will also make a campaign stop in South Philadelphia Tuesday.

Shapiro, 51, is a rising star of the party with strong approval ratings in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes makes it a must-win state for Harris and Trump.

A former state attorney general, Shapiro would add to the ticket's historical significance; he would be the country's first Jewish vice president, while Harris is seeking to become the first woman and the first Asian American elected U.S. president.

His strong support for Israel could alienate some progressive voters, though it could also appeal to moderate voters and defang Republican efforts to turn the Israel-Gaza war into a wedge issue for Democrats.

Walz, 60, is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and a former teacher who has raised his profile in recent weeks as an effective advocate for Harris. He has attacked Trump and Vance as "weird," a viral insult the Harris campaign has embraced.

A former member of Congress from a Republican-leaning district, Walz has proven appeal to rural, white voters, though he has also championed progressive policies as governor, such as free school meals and expanded paid worker leave. While Minnesota is a solidly Democratic state, it borders Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battlegrounds.

Speculation had focused on six finalists — four governors, a senator and a cabinet secretary in the Biden administration, all white men with a record of winning over rural, white, or independent voters.

In addition to Shapiro and Walz, the other contenders included U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The candidates will be informed Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked, sources told Reuters. The Harris campaign plans a social media announcement featuring the duo, campaign officials familiar with the arrangements said.

Harris' search for a running mate began in earnest two weeks ago, shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her to replace him.

There was no immediate indication that Monday's market selloff would have an impact on Harris' announcement timing.

Over the weekend, Harris met with her vetting team, including former attorney general Eric Holder, whose law firm Covington & Burling LLP scrutinized the finances and background of potential running mates. Holder and his office made in-depth presentations on each of the finalists, according to multiple sources familiar with the process.

Harris is weighing the decision with her husband, Doug Emhoff, brother-in-law Tony West and a small circle of aides and advisers, the sources said.

SEVEN CITIES, FIVE DAYS

On her battleground states tour, Harris and her running mate will hit seven cities in five days: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada, said a campaign official, who did not wish to be named.

They will hold rallies in each location along the tour, which will include college campuses, historically Black universities, union halls and restaurants, the official said.

Over the weekend, the Harris campaign launched a program to persuade Republican voters to support the Democrat and showcased endorsements from Republicans including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye.

The program - called Republicans for Harris - will hold kickoff events in the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday.

On Monday, Harris notched another union endorsement with the hospitality workers union praising her as having a longstanding record of delivering for union workers.