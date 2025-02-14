WH Trolls Illegal Migrants in Valentine's Day Post

The White House trolled those looking to enter the United States illegally with a Valentine's Day post on social media Friday.

"Roses are red violets are blue come here illegally and we'll deport you," posted the official X account of the White House. The card had a pink background, red hearts, and cutout images of President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan's heads.

The responses to the card covered the political spectrum. Many appreciated the lighthearted approach to a critical policy, while others expressed dismay over the message and tone.

"What a joke, this White House is unserious and embarrassing," user @DjOmegaMVP posted on X.

"Why did the White House inherit trumps unprofessionalism? Is everyone that works for trump that insufferable," user @shermfm posted on X.

"This is already my favorite Presidency of my life," user @GayRepublicSwag posted on X.

"I can't love this enough," user @TiffMoodNukes posted on X.

With illegal immigration being the signature policy of the new Trump administration, polls show more Americans are supportive of the president's agenda.

According to new NPR/Ipsos survey, there remains a growing approval for restrictions on immigration, such as expanding the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, with a majority of those surveyed supporting the president's directive to deport of all illegal immigrants.