WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: valentines day | illegal immigration | white house | donald trump | tom homan

WH Trolls Illegal Migrants in Valentine's Day Post

By    |   Friday, 14 February 2025 07:27 PM EST

The White House trolled those looking to enter the United States illegally with a Valentine's Day post on social media Friday.

"Roses are red violets are blue come here illegally and we'll deport you," posted the official X account of the White House. The card had a pink background, red hearts, and cutout images of President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan's heads.

The responses to the card covered the political spectrum. Many appreciated the lighthearted approach to a critical policy, while others expressed dismay over the message and tone.

"What a joke, this White House is unserious and embarrassing," user @DjOmegaMVP posted on X.

"Why did the White House inherit trumps unprofessionalism? Is everyone that works for trump that insufferable," user @shermfm posted on X.

"This is already my favorite Presidency of my life," user @GayRepublicSwag posted on X.

"I can't love this enough," user @TiffMoodNukes posted on X.

With illegal immigration being the signature policy of the new Trump administration, polls show more Americans are supportive of the president's agenda.

According to new NPR/Ipsos survey, there remains a growing approval for restrictions on immigration, such as expanding the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, with a majority of those surveyed supporting the president's directive to deport of all illegal immigrants.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The White House trolled those looking to enter the United States illegally with a Valentine's Day post on social media Friday.
valentines day, illegal immigration, white house, donald trump, tom homan
217
2025-27-14
Friday, 14 February 2025 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved