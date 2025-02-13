The Many Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate

If you want to give a Valentine’s Day gift that blends great taste and health benefits, dark chocolate may be your best choice.

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your body from free radicals, unstable molecules that can cause cellular damage. It also contains flavonoids, particularly epicatechin and catechin, which have been linked to various health benefits such as improved heart health, reduced inflammation, and enhanced brain function. Additionally, dark chocolate has been shown to lower blood pressure, improve blood flow, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

According to Healthline, eating dark chocolate with a high cocoa content and lower sugar levels in moderation provides the following health benefits:

• Contains nutrients. Quality dark chocolate with 70-85% cocoa contains fiber, copper, magnesium, iron and manganese. Keep portion sizes small ─ less than an ounce at a time ─ because a 3.5-ounce bar has a whopping 600 calories.

• Provides antioxidants. Dark chocolate is loaded with antioxidants including polyphenols, flavanols and catechins that may help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Dark chocolate with almonds is especially protective.

• Increases brain power. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that when healthy adults consume flavanol-rich cocoa either in powder form or in dark chocolate—70% is best — their brain receives increased oxygenation, according to an article by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Michael Roizen. Participants in the study had three times more oxygen delivered to their brain than those who consumed low-flavanol cocoa.

• Reduces heart disease risk. Dark chocolate has been shown to reduce harmful LDL cholesterol levels in the blood, which can result in a lower risk of heart disease. Several studies have also shown that dark chocolate helps reduce blood pressure.

• Boosts the immune system. Dark chocolate is chock full of antioxidants that, according to one study, increases T-cells, the immune markers in your blood, says Sue Van Raes, a functional nutritionist with Boulder Nutrition. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, says that the polyphenols found in cocoa positively influence the immune system.

• Improves insulin sensitivity. The antioxidants in dark chocolate help the body use its insulin more efficiently to help control blood sugar, says Anna Simos, a certified diabetes care and education specialist at Stanford Health Care’s diabetes care program in Palo Alto, CA. This in turn helps lower blood sugar levels naturally and helps decrease insulin resistance, which we see in Type 2 diabetes, says Simos.

• Spices up your love life. There is a reason why romance and chocolate are linked, says Van Raes. The famous Aztec leader Montezuma was one of the first to discover the aphrodisiac power of cocoa. A study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry called chocolate “the queen of natural aphrodisiacs”, for its abundance of compounds that enhance the sexual experience.

It’s important to choose the best quality dark chocolate to reap the health benefits. Here is a handy buyer's guide to help find the best products.