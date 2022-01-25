×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | vaccinated | congress | breakthrough | covid19

Vaccinated Virginia Sen. Warner Tests Positive for COVID-19

mark warner sits on the dais and speaks
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. (Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 January 2022 09:12 PM

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who has been vaccinated and boosted, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, according to ABC.

Rachel S. Cohen, Warner's communications director, said his symptoms are ''extremely mild.''

A statement from the senator's Twitter account reads: ''Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.''

In the past weeks, many members of Congress have detailed instances of a COVID-19 infection. According to NBC News, the omicron strain two weeks ago swept through Congress, infecting Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., John Katko, R-N.Y., Ben Cline, R-Va., Rick Crawford, R-Ark., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. Each representative mentioned, according to a list by CNN, has been vaccinated before they were infected. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who has been vaccinated and boosted, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, according to ABC.
vaccinated, congress, breakthrough, covid19
167
2022-12-25
Tuesday, 25 January 2022 09:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved