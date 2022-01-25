Vaccinated Virginia Sen. Warner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who has been vaccinated and boosted, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, according to ABC.

Rachel S. Cohen, Warner's communications director, said his symptoms are ''extremely mild.''

A statement from the senator's Twitter account reads: ''Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.''

In the past weeks, many members of Congress have detailed instances of a COVID-19 infection. According to NBC News, the omicron strain two weeks ago swept through Congress, infecting Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., John Katko, R-N.Y., Ben Cline, R-Va., Rick Crawford, R-Ark., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. Each representative mentioned, according to a list by CNN, has been vaccinated before they were infected.