GOP Rep. Babin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was recovering at home.

"On Friday, I started having mild, cold-like symptoms," he posted to Twitter. "After several negative tests for Covid, I tested positive this morning.

"I've been fully vaccinated since late December of 2020, and I have already begun a therapeutic regimen under the advice and direction of my physicians. I've felt better, but I've also felt worse."

"Thank you to my family, staff, and my physician friends at home and in Congress who are helping me get through this. God bless!," the congressman added.

According to The Hill, Babin is the 12th member of Congress to have a breakthrough COVID-19 case. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan from Ohio last week announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Other members of Congress who have tested positive despite vaccinations include Reps. Vern Buchanan from Florida, Ralph Norman from South Carolina, Sharice Davids from Kansas, Troy Nehls from Texas, Mike Doyle from Pennsylvania, and Darren Soto from Florida. Breakthrough cases in the Senate include Sens. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, Roger Wicker from Mississippi, Angus King from Maine, and John Hickenlooper from Colorado.