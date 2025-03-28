Utah Bans Pride Flag on Government Buildings

Utah became the first state to officially ban the LGBTQ pride flag and other flags at all government buildings and public schools, reported ABC4 out of Salt Lake City.

On Thursday, HB 77 became law without needing Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's signature, thanks to the Republican majority in the House.

Under the bill brought by state Rep. Trevor Lee and state Sen. Dan McCay, both Republicans, state and local government buildings will be fined $500 a day for flying any flag other than the United States flag, the Utah state flag, military flags, or a short list of others approved by lawmakers. Political flags supporting a certain candidate or party are also not allowed.

The bill goes into effect May 7.

Cox said while he agrees with the intent of the law, he is concerned that it may go too far. But he opted not to veto it, as it would have been overruled by the GOP-controlled Legislature. Cox signed 78 bills into law, issued four vetoes and two line-item vetoes, and allowed three bills to go into effect without his signature, including the Flag Display Amendments bill.

"To our LGBTQ community, I know that recent legislation has been difficult," Cox said. "Politics can be a bit of a blood sport at times, and I know we've had our disagreements. I want you to know that I love and appreciate you and I am grateful that you are part of our state. I know these words may ring hollow to many of you, but please know that I mean them sincerely."

While most of the state is solidly Republican, Salt Lake City leans more liberal and typically displays the pride flag during the month of June on government buildings. Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office, said their attorneys are evaluating the law to determine how to proceed going forward.

Lee and McCay said their bill is intended to encourage "political neutrality" from teachers and other government employees. Critics claims the measure is intended to stifle LGBTQ expression and take autonomy away from cities and towns that don't align with the Republican-controlled Legislature. Utah's flag ban goes further than one signed last week in Idaho that banned only pride flags in schools.