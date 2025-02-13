WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stonewall national monument | parks | website | transgender | queer

Park Service Yanks Trans Reference From Stonewall Site

By    |   Thursday, 13 February 2025 08:49 PM EST

The U.S. Park Service removed the transgender and queer references from its official website of the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich City, New York.

The New York Times reported that the "T" of LGBTQ+ was removed first followed by the "Q+".

"Before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) person was illegal. The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, is a milestone in the quest for LGB civil rights and provided momentum for a movement," reads the intro to the website now.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul called the changes "cruel and petty."

"Transgender people play a critical role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights — and New York will never allow their contributions to be erased," she said in a post to X.

However, the changes adhere to Trump's executive order on Day 1 of his administration that federal agencies recognize two sexes, not genders — male and female.

The Stonewall Inn, a tavern that is part of the 7.7-acre national monument, was the site of protests in 1969 in the aftermath of a police raid that helped spark the gay and trans rights movement. President Barack Obama established the monument in June 2016.

"This blatant act of erasure not only distorts the truth of our history, but it also dishonors the immense contributions of transgender individuals — especially transgender women of color — who were at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots and the broader fight for LGBTQ+ rights," the Inn said in a statement released by GLAAD.

The website also removed a page detailing the different flags of the LGBTQ movement. However, the transgender pride flag still flew over the park Thursday, according to the Times.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


The U.S. Park Service removed the transgender and queer references from its official website of the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich City, New York.
Thursday, 13 February 2025 08:49 PM
