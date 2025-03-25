Anheuser-Busch Stops Funding St. Louis Pride Festival

Anheuser-Busch, the St. Louis-based brewery whose Bud Light brand reportedly lost more than $1 billion after its 2023 association with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, has pulled its sponsorship for the city’s annual Pride festival.

The brewing company had sponsored the festival for more than 30 years, according to PrideSTL, which sponsors PrideFest, set to take place June 28-29.

Several Pride organizations across the U.S. told Forbes that corporate sponsors have either dropped out or reduced financial support for Pride celebrations this year because of political and economic pressure. Since Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump has sought to end diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the federal government while encouraging corporations to pull back diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

“We are devastated this year that our hometown brewer, Anheuser-Busch, has declined to sponsor PrideFest after more than 30 years of partnership,” PrideSTL said in a news release. “At a time when many sponsors have already reduced their contributions, this decision is especially painful. We are saddened to lose such a historic supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community in St. Louis.”

PrideSTL President Marty Zuniga told St. Louis Public Radio that Anheuser-Busch isn’t the only major corporate sponsor to cut back its support, leaving the group about $150,000 behind its target.

“The difference there [is] they’re still working with us and we’re working with them to find ways how we can still benefit each other to be successful and highlight pride in this city,” he said.

PrideSTL said it has launched a campaign called “#45for45” to help bridge the funding gap. Those who donate $45 or more will receive a 45th anniversary commemorative lapel pin.

“We’re hopeful that by asking the community now to get involved, to help us make up some of these shortfalls, that we can continue to have this celebration,” Zuniga told St. Louis Public Radio. “Pride will happen, period. We will have a festival. May it look different than other years? Yes.”

Since launching the fundraising campaign Tuesday morning, Zuniga said his group has raised $17,000.

“We’re still proud,” he said. “We started 45 years ago as a protest, and now it’s a parade. Maybe we need to protest again this year and take it back to what it started with, to remind people of why we’re where we are today and to make sure we don’t go back.”

Newsmax contacted Anheuser-Busch for comment.