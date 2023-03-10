Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Natural Immunity Better Than COVID Shot

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has been impressed by the efficiency of the Republican-controlled Congress, taking charge on the House's unanimous bill to declassify all government intelligence pertaining to the origins of COVID-19.

"Well, first of all, this is progress. The Democrats [had] been in power for ... years and did nothing" about it, Tenney told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," featuring guest host Bianca de la Garza.

"I think everyone would like to know what Dr. [Anthony] Fauci knew," and how he made strategic decisions based on that information, added Tenney.

The New York Republican is particularly interested to learn how U.S. government officials viewed gain-of-function research during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenney would also like to see how Dr. Fauci and other White House medical experts viewed the effectiveness of natural immunity, compared to a coronavirus vaccine that didn't have enough research time before being marketed to the American people.

"That seems like malpractice, and maybe even criminal" to believe "the vaccine was better than natural immunity," lamented Tenney. "For which we now know [the opposite] is true today."

Tenney would also like to understand what roles the "bureaucrats and politicians" played during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown.

During the pandemic, "numerous people were shut down, censored on social media, lost their jobs over the claims that natural immunity works," added Tenney.

For years, Tenney said she has maintained that — if Communist China was responsible for COVID-19 virus contributing to the deaths of 7 million people worldwide — it should be held accountable.

"That's now been verified," said Tenney, referencing recent acknowledgments of a lab leak from Wuhan, China, serving as the coronavirus origin.

And as a potential act of contrition, Tenney believes that Communist China should forgive America's debt obligations, moving forward.

Right now, the United States' standing debt is approximately $31.6 trillion, and Tenney warns that President Joe Biden's tax plan for the next 10 years would boost our country's debt to the $80 trillion mark.

"We should have our debt retired" by China, added Tenney.

