DeSantis Brags Florida Avoided 'Faucian Dystopia'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, formerly the White House chief medical adviser, during a Friday speaking engagement in Iowa, otherwise known as the first state in the Republicans' 2024 schedule of presidential caucuses and primaries.

While promoting his book — The New York Times' best-selling tome, "The Courage to Be Free" — at a ballroom in Des Moines, DeSantis boasted, We were right, they were wrong" about the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Florida was among the first states to abandon Fauci's recommendation of an economic shutdown, as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

DeSantis then added, "We refused to let our state descend into some sort of Faucian dystopia."

Former President Donald Trump heeded the advice of Fauci — the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — regarding shutdowns, at least during the early stages of the 2020 pandemic.

While addressing the crowd in Iowa, DeSantis also argued against progressive Democrats' stances on immigration, education, and gender identity, while hailing Florida as the state "where woke goes to die."

After his speech, DeSantis then participated in a question-and-answer session, while sharing the stage with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds — who, like DeSantis, has yet to officially declare her plans for the 2024 presidential election.

In all, DeSantis drew frequent applause when offering blunt assessments of the Democrats and media.

"We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob," said DeSantis.

A recent Des Moines Register favorability survey chronicled the responses of 805 Iowans over a four-day period (March 5-8), including 257 voters who identify as Republicans.

Trump took honors in the survey, totaling 80% of the vote for either being a "very favorable" or "mostly favorable" candidate.

DeSantis only trailed Trump by five points, at 75% "very favorable" or "mostly favorable."

Former Vice President Mike Pence also posted a strong showing, with a 68% favorability score.

And former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has already announced her candidacy for 2024, tallied 53% of the "very favorable" or "mostly favorable" vote.

"Iowa is where the competition starts," pollster J. Ann Selzer told the Register. "And someone who has already held the office and who won the state twice would be presumed to be the front-runner, and I don't know that we can say that at this point.

"There's nothing locked in about Iowa for Donald Trump," added Selzer.