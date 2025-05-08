Report: US Military Operation Against Houthis Cost $1B

The thousands of bombs and missiles used in the two-month military operation against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen cost the Trump administration more than $1 billion, NBC News reported Thursday.

Part of those costs included seven drones that were shot down as well as two fighter jets that fell into the Red Sea, according to the report.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he ordered an end to U.S. airstrikes on the Houthis after the Iran-backed terrorists pledged to stop attacking U.S. ships along a key maritime corridor.

"They don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight. And we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings,” Trump said.

According to the report, Operation Rough Rider dropped 2,000 bombs, including at least 20 AGM 158 cruise missiles that cost $1.5 million per missile, since the mission was launched on March 15. The assault hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen.