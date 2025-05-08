Netanyahu: 'Israel Will Defend Itself by Itself'

Israel will continue to defend itself by itself, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, one day after President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of a ceasefire with the Houthi terror group.

Netanyahu on Wednesday again talked to the Israeli public in a short video, answering several questions posed by one of his aides, including about the issue of the ongoing attacks by the Yemeni Houthis.

"First of all, we are dealing with it, and the rule that I have set is: Israel will defend itself by itself," Netanyahu said.

"We are doing this in Yemen, we are doing this in other places, and the distances are very great. Israel has a long arm, and we will deploy it. If others join us, our American friends – all the better. If they don't join – we will defend ourselves by ourselves."

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel's leadership was blindsided by Trump's announcement, which came after the U.S. had struck the Houthis almost daily since March 15, hitting over 1,000 targets.

In addition, the U.S. military had just provided a security umbrella for broad Israeli airstrikes in Yemen on Monday and Tuesday.

"We were completely shocked. Israel was not informed before Trump made the statement," an Israeli official told the newspaper.

Another Israeli official said that "some are concerned there will be more surprise moves," in comments to the Times of Israel. "Others say we should wait and see how this plays out."

On Tuesday, Trump announced in the Oval Office that the Houthis had promised to stop attacks on international shipping in and around the Red Sea.

"We will take them at their word and stop our bombing of Houthi targets," Trump told reporters.

The Houthis later declared that the ceasefire did not include Israel, vowing to keep striking the Jewish state until Israel lifted the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

They have since released a propaganda video threatening more attacks on Israeli airports and other infrastructure.

Defense Minister Israel Katz later doubled down on the prime minister's message and threatened the Iranian regime, which is the Houthis' main backer.

"Israel must be able to defend itself by itself against any threat and any enemy. This was true regarding many challenges in the past, and so it will be also in the future. The Houthis will absorb heavy blows from Israel if they continue to fire at us. The IDF is prepared for any mission," Katz stated.

"I also warn the Iranian leadership, which funds, arms, and operates the Houthi terror organization: The era of proxies is over, and the axis of evil has collapsed. You bear direct responsibility," he added.

"What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, to Hamas in Gaza, to Assad in Damascus, and to the Houthis in Yemen – we will do to you as well in Tehran. We will not allow any entity to harm Israel – and whoever harms us, will be severely harmed."

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.