Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Lying About Inflation, Economy

President Joe Biden "continues to outright lie to the American people" about inflation and gas prices with his statements about bringing back record jobs and bringing people back to work, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They really are spinning because they know this is a problem," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You don't see candidates out there jockeying for position to get Joe Biden's endorsement like they are from President [Donald] Trump, who has been pretty successful in major primaries."

As a result, Americans are being forced to make hard decisions about whether they should drive, even to work, said Tenney.

"Bringing people back to work after they lost their jobs because of the shutdowns in the pandemic is not creating new jobs," she said. "We are seeing a supply chain problem and difficulty in getting people to get to work so that we can produce the goods and services we have."

Meanwhile, record numbers of Republicans are voting in the primaries because they are anxious about getting GOP candidates in place who are going to fix the nation's problems, said Tenney.

Biden is continuing his war on fossil fuels, said Tenney.

"Energy is what's driving all of this," she said. "If we were to just become energy independent and drive down the price of energy that would give us some relief when it comes to inflation and the job and supply market change that we're seeing."

There has also been a great deal of talk about Biden's age, but Tenney said she believes the real issue is cognitive decline.

"There are vibrant 80-year-olds and even 90-year-olds who I know who probably could do an excellent job as president," said Tenney. "It's the question of this particular president's ability to do the job at his age."

But Biden, a lifelong career politician, does not "have the kind of acuity" to keep a business going, and now he's got a shadow government behind him that seems to be making decisions, Tenney said.

"This is why you're seeing him making these utterances whether it's about Taiwan and other foreign policy and domestic issues where they keep walking it back," said Tenney. "The shadow government doesn't want to have anything happen the way that Joe Biden might remember it from 20 or 30 years ago when he was more of a bipartisan, less far-left person. He was supposedly a moderate back in the day."

