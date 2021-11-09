GOP Rep. Upton Gets Chilling Call After Infrastructure Vote

Rep. Fred Upton received a threatening voicemail after he voted for the infrastructure bill last week.

The Michigan Republican shared the message with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

The caller can be heard saying: "I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f**king family dies," while labeling him a "f**king piece of s**t traitor."

Upton was 1 of 13 House Republicans who voted yes to help pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday after six Democrats opposed it.

Aside from Upton, the other Republicans were Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Don Young of Alaska, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko, Tom Reed, Andrew Garbarino, and Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, and David McKinley of West Virginia.

After the infrastructure vote, Upton tweeted: "I regret that this good, bipartisan bill became a political football in recent weeks. Our country can't afford this partisan dysfunction any longer."

Later he tweeted: "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is commonsense legislation that will support critical infrastructure projects in MI without raising taxes or increasing the debt."

Upton told Cooper he was troubled by the calls he was receiving.

"I'll tell you it's a terrible way — we have seen civility really downslide here. I'm concerned about my staff. They are taking these calls.

"These are very disturbing, adult language. To say the least, that truly is frightening."

And, he maintained, the chilling voicemail was not an isolated incident.

CNN noted the calls to Upton came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted out the phone numbers of those Republican lawmakers who voted for the bill.