13 in House GOP Vote for $1.2T Infrastructure, but 6 Squad Members Don't

The House's 228-206 vote to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill saw Democrat leaders marshal support from 13 Republicans, even those they could not get six progressive members of New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's squad to vote for it.

The 13 Republicans who voted with Democrats:

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y.

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y.

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J.

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

The six House Democrats who voted against the bill:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

According to Ryan Grim, a contributor to the Young Turks, Ocasio-Cortez had reportedly said, circa the infrastructure bill's passing, "I am a no. This is bullsh*t."

And, as the New York Post reports, Malliotakis, one of the Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, says the bill would "improve the safety and prosperity of communities across America and make the necessary improvements to bring our infrastructure into the 21st century."

She added, "for far too long, our local, state, and federal leaders have neglected to modernize New York City's aging infrastructure to keep pace with economic and population growth. The funding stream we are providing today will be used by states and cities to modernize roads, highways, bridges, sewer systems, and flood resiliency projects, including right here on Staten Island and in Southern Brooklyn."

But Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., rejected the argument, calling the "Washington Democrats' irresponsible" for falsely claiming the $1.2 trillion is for traditional infrastructure projects.

"I voted no on Speaker Pelosi's infrastructure bill last night because it does more to put our kids and grandkids into debt than it does to fix roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure that Pennsylvanians rely on," Keller wrote in a statement Saturday morning.

"Less than half of this bill goes toward traditional infrastructure. Worse, it paves the way for Washington Democrats' reconciliation package that includes socialist priorities like a natural gas tax, mass amnesty for illegal aliens, Green New Deal mandates, and 87,000 new IRS agents to spy on your bank accounts.

"Speaker Pelosi knows this and that's why the vote happened in the cover of darkness while the American people were sleeping. Big government spending is out of control."

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.