Rep. Upton: GOP Margin of Victory in November Will Determine Party's Control

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., on Sunday said the margin of victory for Republicans in November will determine if there’s “troubled waters” for the party.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” the retiring Upton said Republicans will have to have at least 230 members in the House.

“It will be very hard to govern for Republicans if we're under 230… knowing we have the MTG element that’s really not a part of a governing majority,” he said, referring to hard-right Rep,. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.

But he said the friction indicates “troubled waters.”

“Right now [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] has the votes, particularly with the use of the proxy vote. She's not going to lose a vote, and I don't think she really has in the last year and a half,” he said. “We're not going to have proxy votes. [House Minority Leader] Kevin [McCarthy, R-Calif.] has made that very clear. None of us want that to happen, and it was put in place, really, because of the COVID issue. A lot determines what that level is going to be.”

Upton said he believes the House “is going to flip.”

“What is going to be the margin? I think it will be better than Pelosi, better than it is today for her, but I don't think it will be this wild swing knowing we picked up a lot of seats in the last election despite [President Joe] Biden winning,” he said.

“What's the over/under? That will be a big determination. [A small majority means] more trouble,” he asserted.

Upton also weighed in on death threats he and others have received.

“It will be a detriment getting good people to run, it really will,” he said. “I have a school board member…was getting death threats, too, over the mandate. It puts you at risk, particularly when they threaten not only you, and I like to think I'm pretty fast, but when they threaten your spouse or your kids or whatever, that's what really makes it frightening.”

