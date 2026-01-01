US: Ukraine Didn't Target Putin's Residence

National security officials for the United States, supported by a CIA assessment, have determined that Ukraine did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin or one of his homes in a drone operation earlier this week.

An unnamed U.S. official told The Wall Street Journal that while the United States determined that Ukraine was seeking to hit a military target in the same region as Putin's country residence, the attack was not close to the home, the outlet reported Wednesday evening.

President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday posted a link to his Truth Social page from a New York Post editorial, without further comment, asserting that the drone strike most likely did not take place and blaming Putin for thwarting peace talks.

He made the post after CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed him on the matter, a person familiar with their discussions said.

U.S. intelligence has several methods for monitoring Russia's airspace and military activities, including the interception of communications, radar, and satellite surveillance.

On Monday, Trump said he was "very angry" after Putin told him over the phone that Ukraine had targeted his Dolgiye Borody, or Long Beards, lakefront residence located in Russia's northwest Novgorod region.

"You are saying, maybe the attack didn't take place — that is possible too, I guess, but President Putin told me this morning it did," Trump said when asked whether he believed the attack, denied by Ukraine, had happened.

On Wednesday, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 91 Ukrainian drones aimed at Putin's Novgorod residence, and released a video that it claimed was of a downed Ukrainian drone equipped with explosives.

Russia's claims came after Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Sunday at the president's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of lying with its claims of a drone attack attempt to sabotage the peace negotiations, reports NBC News.

“Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have produced no evidence to support their claims, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested Russia should not have to provide evidence, deflecting questions about possible debris to Russia's military.