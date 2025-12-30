Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Alleged Putin Villa Strike Risks Escalation

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday that reports of an attack on a residence linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin could sharply escalate the war in Ukraine and derail already fragile efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Holt reacted to Russian claims that Ukraine targeted Putin's residence on Lake Valdai in northwestern Russia, an accusation Ukraine has denied. Ukrainian officials have said Russia has not presented any evidence to support the claim.

Despite Ukraine's denial, Holt told "Greg Kelly Reports" and guest host E.D. Hill that Moscow appears to have drawn conclusions and is responding accordingly.

"We're going to see some escalation now," Holt said. "The Russians have made up their minds and made declarations about who they believe tried to strike the Valdai mansion that's owned by President Putin, and they're going to change their negotiable posture."

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow would toughen its stance in negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year-old war. Holt said that shift raises serious concerns about whether Russia's response will remain limited to Ukraine or expand beyond it.

"I'm very concerned about this because it's uncertain whether they're just going to keep that in Ukraine or is that going to be more expansive," Holt said. "They've certainly pointed their fingers in a lot of directions."

The warning came as Russia released new video showing the deployment of its hypersonic missile systems to Belarus, a move that would significantly reduce flight times to targets across Europe. Holt described the weapons as among the most advanced in the world.

"The Oreshnik has multiple reentry vehicles," Holt said. "Hypersonics are very difficult to intercept, if you can do it at all."

Russian officials have claimed that a coordinated strike using multiple hypersonic missiles could approach the destructive power of a nuclear weapon. Holt said the West currently lacks an effective battlefield defense against such systems.

"They tested one without nuclear tips on it in Ukraine about a year ago, just to show us what that capability was," Holt said. "And no, we don't have a very successful answer to this right now."

Holt said Russia's growing military capabilities are the result of years of preparation following the start of the war.

"This is why four years ago, when the war started, Russia went on a wartime footing campaign," he said. "They've been developing all kinds of weaponry that's now being introduced on the battlefield."

Holt urged European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pursue negotiations, warning that continued escalation only increases the risk of a wider conflict.

"I really hope that the European leaders and President Zelenskyy will follow President [Donald] Trump's leadership into the negotiating table and get this thing behind us," Holt said. "Because it's only going to get more dangerous from here."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com