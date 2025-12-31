Trump Shares Editorial Blaming Putin for Thwarting Peace

Without adding any comment, President Donald Trump shared a New York Post opinion piece Wednesday that asserts that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bluster" shows that Russia, not Ukraine, is standing in the way of a peace agreement.

The piece, possted on Trump's Truth Social page Wednesday, accuses Putin of shedding "crocodile tears" through claims that the Ukrainians had launched drones at one of his homes in an attempt to kill him.

The Post's editorial board notes that Russia's reporting came after Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence, where several compromises were reached on a peace plan.

Trump declared that an end to the war was "closer than ever before" and said he's willing to visit Ukraine to lobby its Parliament on the concessions of territories.

The president also said, ​​in a press conference after the meeting with Zelenskyy, that his recent communications with Putin left him believing that Moscow wants Ukraine to "succeed" and be prosperous.

"It's rich that Putin, who has waged a brutal war for nearly four years, believes that any violence in his vicinity merits special outrage," the Post noted. "After all, Russia launched 131 drones on Christmas at Kyiv and other cities, killing seven civilians."

The publication also said an attack on Putin is "more than justified," considering the attempts made to assassinate Zelenskyy.

Further, the drone attack was not confirmed.

"Just as he did in Alaska, Putin was offered peace and instead spat in America's eye," the Post's editors said.

It added that Russia is opposing Trump's agenda around the world, including backing Iran and potentially smuggling nuclear parts to North Korea.

The Post concluded that Putin's "victory is neither imminent nor inevitable. Spare us his crocodile tears and turn up the heat."