UAW President Slams Trump as 'All Talk' for Autoworkers

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain unleashed another attack on former President Donald Trump on Monday, asserting that the Republican presidential nominee is "all talk" when it comes to helping autoworkers.

In a nearly 2 ½-minute video supporting the Harris-Walz presidential ticket, Fain said Vice President "Kamala Harris has delivered for autoworkers."

"Donald Trump is all talk and no action when it comes to delivering for autoworkers," Fain said in the video.

"But you know who did walk the picket line in 2019 with striking [General Motors] workers? Kamala Harris," he continued.

The video seemingly escalates the feud between Fain and Trump. The UAW officially endorsed Harris for president late last month after endorsing President Joe Biden's bid for a second term before that.

Trump called for Fain to be fired during the Republican National Convention in mid-July, adding that the UAW "ought to be ashamed" for endorsing the Democratic Party. Weeks later, Fain said Trump has "never supported working-class people" and is beholden to billionaires.

"All the man does [is] name call, label people. He never has solutions," Fain said in an interview. "That's the problem in leadership. You need to find solutions."

In Monday's video Fain said, "The record is clear. Donald Trump is all talk, but Kamala Harris has delivered for autoworkers."

Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt rebutted Fain's comments, telling The Hill that Trump "did more for the auto industry in four years than any president in history."

"Shawn Fain is a puppet for the Democrat Party who is sadly not serving the millions of hardworking union laborers across the country who are supporting President Trump because they know he will protect their jobs and put them first," Leavitt said.