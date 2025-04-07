Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Trump's Tariffs Reveal Allies, Adversaries Abroad

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Monday on Newsmax that the global response to President Donald Trump's new tariffs is quickly revealing which nations want fair trade and which seek to exploit the United States.

Lankford added that Trump's aggressive tariff policy prompts foreign nations to show their hand — separating those eager to partner with the U.S. from those looking to retaliate.

"Yeah, we're learning that very, very quickly," Lankford said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "As President Trump just said in his press [conference] — well, we're getting deals that we never thought we would get, but they are coming to us to say it's time for us to be able to deal and to be able to resolve this, pleased to be able to see that."

Lankford pointed to Vietnam and China as examples of the stark contrast in response to the administration's economic pressure.

"We [can] just do a side by side — Vietnam and China," Lankford said. "Vietnam immediately comes to the United States and says, 'We're not going to do anything. We want to drop our tariffs to zero. We want to make a deal. We want to have partnerships with the United States.'"

By contrast, Lankford said China has taken a combative stance.

"China, right next door, says they want to skyrocket our tariffs and want to be able to retaliate," he said. "It's clear who our enemies are and who our allies are in the region on that. And China is making that clear. Vietnam is making that clear."

China announced on Friday that it will impose reciprocal 34% tariffs on all imports from the United States starting April 10, following Trump's recent tariffs, CNN reported.

Trump has countered China on Monday with a 50% tariff on all imports if it does not withdraw its countermeasure, as global stock markets fell for a third day, the BBC reported.

"The president is ready to be able to make a deal," Lankford added.

On Sunday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that roughly 50 nations have contacted the United States to discuss the tariffs, according to the New York Post. Despite the outreach, Lutnick emphasized the administration would not back away from the levies.

"These countries know that they've been ripping us off," Lutnick said. "They want to talk because they know the free ride is over."

The White House has said the tariffs are part of a broader plan to protect American industry and correct what it views as decades of imbalanced trade relationships. Trump has maintained that the tariffs will lead to stronger deals and better terms for U.S. manufacturers and workers.

Lankford echoed that view Monday, suggesting the pressure campaign is yielding early results.

"We're getting deals that we never thought we would get," he said. "It's time for us to be able to deal and to be able to resolve this."

