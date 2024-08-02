UAW Chief: Trump Has 'Never Supported' Working Class

The Head of the United Auto Workers said former President Donald Trump has “never supported working-class people” and is beholden to billionaires.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Shawn Fain said Trump has never supported unions, “but he sure as hell was trying to pander for our votes now."

UAW endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden suspended his campaign for re-election, saying Harris would continue working for the working class.

Fain and Trump have a long history, with the former president calling for him to be fired during Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention last month.

Trump said the UAW “ought to be ashamed” for endorsing the Democratic Party.

The union didn’t mince words in a response on X to Trump, calling him “a scab and a billionaire.”

“All the man does [is] name call, label people. He never has solutions,” Fain said in the interview with AP. “That’s the problem in leadership. You need to find solutions.”

Fain said he remains confident in Harris’s ability to advocate for the working-class.

“She’s been there for labor,” he said.

In a statement to the AP following Fain’s interview, the Trump campaign said the union boss was a “puppet for the Democrat party.”

“Shawn Fain’s empty words don’t matter — President Trump will take action to fight for the American worker,” the statement said.