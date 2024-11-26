Iowa Taxpayers on Hook for $18K So Far for Dem-Backed Recount

Iowa taxpayers in the 1st Congressional District are on the hook for $18,000 so far for a Democrat-requested ballot recount, despite local officials' confidence in the "insurmountable" lead of incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

According to the New York Post, Miller-Meeks was ahead by 801 votes when the recount began last week. Data from the Iowa Secretary of State's office shows that as of Tuesday afternoon, Miller-Meeks' lead against Democrat Christina Bohannan has dropped to 796 votes.

"It was ridiculous," Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise told the Post. "Actually, it was pretty disrespectful, I think, to the taxpayers and to the auditors' offices. I know that it's not going to be a different outcome. That's just very silly."

Bohannan requested the recount after her projected second loss to Miller-Meeks.

The National Republican Congressional Committee estimated on Monday that Iowa taxpayers have been made to pay more than $18,000 so far for county auditors to conduct the recount.

Fraise's office, as well as auditors in the 19 other counties, is required by law to continue with the recount despite the low likelihood of it altering the outcome of the race.

Iowa state law allows a candidate to request a recount under any threshold, however, the candidate requesting it will not have to pay the bond if the margin of the race is 1% or lower, the Iowa Secretary of State's office told the Post.

"This is a delaying tactic to thwart the will of the people," the Miller-Meeks campaign said. "A recount won't meaningfully change the outcome of this race as the congresswoman's lead is mathematically impossible to overcome. Mariannette was humbled to win the support of the majority of voters and we remain confident Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been re-elected to a third term."

One of the closest House races in the country, the contest has already been called by Decision Desk HQ; The Associated Press is awaiting the results of the recount.

In a statement posted to her X account Nov. 14, Bohannan said "a recount is to be expected in this very close race."

"I have full trust in this process and will accept the results regardless of the outcome," the Democrat wrote.

Miller-Meeks' counsel, Alan Ostergren, told the Post that the recount was "one more attempt by the D.C. Democrats to thwart or delay the will of Iowa voters."

"This margin of victory is insurmountable," Ostergren said. "Bohannan is just needlessly costing taxpayers money."

In 2022, Bohannan reportedly did not call Miller-Meeks to concede the race.

"Christina Bohannan refuses to admit she's a two-time loser because Iowa voters have rejected her extremism once again," NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement. "Election Denier Bohannan must finally concede and save Iowa taxpayers their hard-earned money from being spent on her phony recount."