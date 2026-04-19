US, Mexican Officials Assigned to Cartel Case Killed in Car Accident

Two U.S. officials and two Mexican officials assigned to combat cartel operations ‌died in a car accident ​in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Sunday, ⁠a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

The ​Mexican officials were the director of ⁠the state's investigation agency and an officer, state authorities said, adding that they were ‌on an operation to ​destroy clandestine laboratories in ‌the municipality of Morelos.

No details were ‌immediately available about the U.S. officials.

"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of ⁠the risks faced ‌by those Mexican ⁠and U.S. officials who are dedicated ⁠to ⁠protecting our communities," Ambassador Ronald Johnson wrote on ‌X.

"It strengthens our resolve to continue their mission and advance our shared commitment ‌to ​security and ‌justice, to protect our people."