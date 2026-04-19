WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: us | mexico | drug cartel | car accident

US, Mexican Officials Assigned to Cartel Case Killed in Car Accident

Sunday, 19 April 2026 05:47 PM EDT

Two U.S. officials and two Mexican officials assigned to combat cartel operations ‌died in a car accident ​in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Sunday, ⁠a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

The ​Mexican officials were the director of ⁠the state's investigation agency and an officer, state authorities said, adding that they were ‌on an operation to ​destroy clandestine laboratories in ‌the municipality of Morelos.

No details were ‌immediately available about the U.S. officials.

"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of ⁠the risks faced ‌by those Mexican ⁠and U.S. officials who are dedicated ⁠to ⁠protecting our communities," Ambassador Ronald Johnson wrote on ‌X.

"It strengthens our resolve to continue their mission and advance our shared commitment ‌to ​security and ‌justice, to protect our people." 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Two U.S. officials and two Mexican officials assigned to combat cartel operations ‌died in a car accident ​in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Sunday, ⁠a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.
us, mexico, drug cartel, car accident
123
2026-47-19
Sunday, 19 April 2026 05:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved