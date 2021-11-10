×
Tags: 2021 Elections | Joe Biden | tulsigabbard | democrats | glennyoungkin

Tulsi Gabbard Praises Youngkin, Slams Dems Who 'Treat Us Like We're Stupid'

then-rep. gabbard holds town hall while running for president in 2020

Then-U.S. Rep. and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, holds a town hall meeting on March 3, 2020, in Detroit. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 08:01 PM

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, on Wednesday praised Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia's 2021 gubernatorial race, adding that political elites on the left ''treat us like we're stupid,'' according to Mediaite.

Speaking to Fox News about the Virginia election, Gabbard said: ''I think that the American people — it's clear, as we saw in Virginia — is a positive sign that they're rejecting the kind of divisiveness, racialization of everything in this country, the fomenting of anger and hatred that unfortunately we're seeing coming from so many of my fellow Democrats.''

Fox News' Neil Cavuto added: ''James Carville says the problem wasn't like a right or left issue, but this increasing lecturing on the part of the Democrats, this wokeism that he says is hurting the party, damaging its message and just doing much more harm than good. What did you make of that?''

''It's true,'' Gabbard replied. ''You know, when you have people in positions of power who arrogantly believe that they're not accountable to the people and who treat us like we're stupid — like they know better, they know best what's good for us more than we know ourselves and all we got to do is blindly follow along and listen. It's no wonder that people are rejecting that.''

Last week Gabbard drew the ire of some fellow Democrats for a tweet she posted praising Youngkin's win.

''McAuliffe's loss,'' Gabbard wrote, ''is a victory for all Americans. Why? Because it was a resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This benefits us all.''

When asked about the direction of President Joe Biden's administration, Gabbard responded:

''You know, I've considered Joe Biden a friend for many years, and I've been disheartened to see the direction that he's taken in this administration that is undermining the fundamental principles of our country, that is tearing our country apart rather than working to bring us together, to find our way forward and have respectful dialogue, even as we may have disagreements or differences on different issues.''





