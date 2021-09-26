Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Should Apologize for False Border Patrol Whipping Accusations

Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Saturday called on President Joe Biden to apologize to the American people for lying about border patrol agents whipping Haitian immigrants.

Gabbard told Fox News’s “Watters’ World” host Jesse Watters that “I consider Joe Biden a friend.

"But he’s absolutely wrong and he needs to apologize to the American people for saying what he said. And here’s why. He’s somebody who’s been very outspoken about being against autocrats and dictators. But what he essentially did was act as judge, jury and executioner for these customs and border patrol agents on horseback.

“How can they expect to have a fair outcome to an investigation when the president of the United States has already declared their guilt and that they will be punished? And the bigger issue here that this points to, which is one that we all need to be concerned about, is that if we are no longer a country of laws, if we are no longer a country where we know we will be presumed innocent unless proven guilty, then we don’t have a democracy. And that’s an increasing feeling a lot of us have is we’re losing our democracy and moving closer and closer to what is essentially is an autocracy.”

Watters noted that the hoax was similar to what the left used against police officers, for example, and brought up the narrative concerning then-candidate Donald Trump’s connections to Russia, saying how dangerous these lies are to the country, and that they keep getting away with it so there is no reason to stop.

Gabbard responded that there is a powerful elite that works in cahoots with the media and deep state, not out of the best interest of the country, but out of their own interests. Gabbard added that if someone is unwilling to sacrifice his or her interests for the interest of the country, then “they have no business being in positions of leadership at any level of our society,” and that America needs leadership that puts service above self and the interests of the American people and our country first.”