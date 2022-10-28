Gabbard Stumps for Laxalt in Nevada: Democratic Party Hates Freedom

Tulsi Gabbard tore into her former party while campaigning alongside Nevada's Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt on Friday, declaring that the Democratic Party hates freedom, the Daily Mail reported.

The former Hawaii congresswoman lambasted elected Democrats while appearing at Stoney's Rockin' Country bar in southern Nevada. She specifically took issue with the left "undermining" women's rights by pushing for transgender participation in women's sports.

Gabbard, who left the Democrats earlier this month, told a reporter Friday that she was backing "conservative Republicans" like Laxalt for the November midterms elections because Democrats are "focusing on all the wrong things."

"This only doesn't make sense if you're focusing on all the wrong things ... so many others are focused on the superficial, all these labels that they use to divide us because they want us to forget who we really are," Gabbard stated.

"They want us to forget that we are — proud Americans love this great country, to defend our Constitution, and our freedoms — because the more they can distract us, to turn us one against the other, the greater their power becomes," she added.

During Laxalt's speech, he focused on his Democrat opponent – incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, arguing that she was a "reliable" vote for President Joe Biden's agenda and has avoided vital issues during her campaign.

"They want to make campaigns about abortion, or all these other issues that are not the top issues for voters," he claimed, adding that Democrats "tried for five months to make this election about anything but issues that voters really care about."

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted so far, Laxalt currently leads Cortez Masto by 1.2 percentage points, 47.6% to 46.4%. The seat is considered central to Republicans' hopes of retaking the U.S. Senate.