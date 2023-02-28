Jan. 6 Footage to Be Vetted Before Seen by Tucker Carlson

Footage of the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will be subject to a security review before airing on Fox News’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight", says Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.

The chair of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight said his panel is working with Capitol Police to ensure the release does not violate any security risks.

“It’s basically controlled access to be able to view tapes. Can’t record, can’t take anything with you. Then they will request any particular clips that – that they may need, and then we’ll make sure that there’s nothing sensitive, nothing classified,” Loudermilk told The Hill on Tuesday.

On his show the previous week, Carlson said he would release 44,000 hours of “unfettered” security film from the attack.

Democrats were outraged by Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., decision to allow the footage to be aired by Carlson. Media entities argued against the exclusive access granted to the Fox News contributor.

The House permitted “access terminals” so producers from Carlson’s show could view the video, reported The Hill.

Republicans were generally on board with McCarthy’s move to release the footage to Carlson and felt comfortable about the security measures taken.

“What gets released is going to obviously be scrutinized to make sure that you’re not exposing any sensitive information,” assured House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R- La.

Loudermilk said, “The overall objective will be eventually to get it to where we can get it out to the public,” adding it may take “weeks to months.”

He anticipates clips could be sourced to other news organizations after the initial release.

“Anything that is released to Fox News, that will be something that can be released to the public,” said Loudermilk.