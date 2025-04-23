Trump Slams Zelenskyy for 'Inflammatory' Crimea Comment

President Donald Trump lambasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying his Eastern European country "will not legally recognize" Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Zelenskyy made the comment during a press conference on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump used a Wednesday post on his social media platform to chastise Zelenskyy for the comment, which came at a time when the U.S. president is trying to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, 'Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There's nothing to talk about here.' This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired? The area also houses, for many years before 'the Obama handover,' major Russian submarine bases.

"It's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War."

Trump entered office in January with his highest priorities including securing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

When Zelenskyy visited Washington, D.C., in late February, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance called the Ukrainian president disrespectful over bringing an end to the war. Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House before signing an expected minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine.

"He has nothing to boast about!" Trump continued in his Wednesday post. "The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.

"I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever."

Trump said Zelenskyy's Crimea comment, one likely to anger Russian President Vladimir Putin, will do nothing but "prolong the 'killing field.'"

"The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE," Trump wrote.

"I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!"