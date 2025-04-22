WATCH TV LIVE

US Plan: Unofficially Recognize Russian-Controlled Areas in Ukraine

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 08:51 PM EDT

The U.S. expects response on Wednesday to a peace framework that includes unofficial recognition of Russian control of nearly all areas occupied since the 2022 start of the war in Ukraine, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the proposal.

According to Axios, under the proposal, which was presented last week, the U.S. would lift sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 and would return a small part of Russian-occupied Kharkiv to Ukraine.

It added that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be considered as Ukrainian territory but operated by the U.S., with electricity supplied to both Ukraine and Russia.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


