Trump Praises States' Efforts To Revise Voting Laws

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the efforts of 14 GOP states to change voting laws.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump predicted many more states will join that move.

“States like Texas and others have taken it to heart, they saw what happened and they see the tragedy of the election,” he said of his loss to President Joe Biden.

“They know what happened. They were very strong during the election and we won Texas very easily. But they know exactly what happened and they've drawn up new laws.”

“Many states — I think it's going to be 41 states — are looking at it,” he added.

“We cannot have that where a large percentage of our population — in 78% of the Republican Party — thinks the election was rigged and stolen. We cannot have that as a country.”

Trump also lauded the move by some states to uncover alleged fraud in the election results.

“Georgia was so corrupt, so incredibly corrupt,” Trump said. “Frankly nobody has seen anything like it. And you have [the state’s] secretary of state, you have a governor that does nothing about it and they have to get on the ball.”

“If you look at what's going on in Arizona, it's been incredible, the state senators in Arizona have taken it to heart, they're doing an audit, a forensic audit, like you have not seen in this country,” Trump said.

And he said in Pennsylvania, “they are starting an audit” as well.

“So many areas in New Hampshire they found horrible things… with respect to the voting,” he adding, declaring: “We will go forward and we will see what happens.”:

Trump also depicted his lawsuit against Big Tech companies as landmark.

“We’re working with the America First Policy Institute, brilliant people, great lawyers, everybody so enthused,” he said of an institute chaired by Linda McMahon, who led Trump’s Small Business Administration.

“People are joining because of the class action — it's not about me it's about everybody. People are joining left and right,” he said.

“They're not private companies they're getting the biggest subsidies,” he said of technology companies like Twitter and Facebook, which have booted Trump from those platforms.

“You can call it that, they're getting the biggest subsidy that any company has ever gotten from a government. They are immune to so many different things, but they're not immune from the lawsuit. What they have done is such a violation of the Constitution, a violation like we've never seen before, they take me down, they take all conservative voices down or most of them… it's a disgrace.

Trump said the tech companies have “a sick motivation and when you look at it they allowed Hamas, they allow countries and dictators that want to destroy everything and everybody in doing tremendous harm to their country, killing people by the thousands, they are allowed better than the president of the United States.”

Trump also castigated Hunter Biden.

“I've been under investigation since the day I came down the escalator,” he said. “Between Russia, Russia, Mueller and all these different things. I been under heavy and they failed totally.

He said of Democrats, “they weaponize this in so many different things, they weaponize the IRS, and things against Republicans and Republicans have not done it to them.”

“How much can Republicans stand,” he asked.

“What they are doing, where Hunter Biden gets a billion and a half [dollars] from China to manage and all this money from Ukraine — hundreds of thousands of dollars a month to sit on an energy board. He never had anything to do with energy, he knows nothing. The great one is [$3.5 million] from Russia, from the wife of the mayor of Moscow. What was that?”

