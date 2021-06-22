Trump: I Have Not Conceded 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump denied that he ever admitted defeat in last year’s presidential election, telling David Brody on Just the News' “Water Cooler” that if former Vice President Mike Pence had sent disputed election results back to state legislatures for review the nation "might very well have a different president right now."

"No, I never admitted defeat," Trump said, adding that he has "not conceded.”

Last week during an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said "shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes and we got 75 million votes and we didn't win, but let's see what happens on that."

Trump also refused to rule out that he will be reinstated as president this August, saying "I'm not going to comment on that. I'm going to just see what happens. If the election was fraudulent, people are gonna have to make up their own minds. It's not going to be up to me. It's going to be up to the public. It's going to be up to, perhaps politicians, I don't think there's ever been a case like this where hundreds of thousands of votes will be found.”

Commenting on reports that he would become speaker of the House next year, Trump said, “I have seen talk about that, but it's nothing that I've ever considered," before once again pivoting to last year’s presidential election.

"The election was a horrible, horrible thing for our country,” he said. “You know we were always known for free and fair elections. Well, it turns out they weren't free and they weren't fair, and the world is watching.”

When asked about Pence, Trump said, “I've always liked Mike, and I'm very disappointed that he didn't send it back to the legislatures… I felt he had the right to send it back, and he should've sent it back... I think you would have found that you might very well have a different president right now had he sent ’em back."

Trump also remarked during the interview on Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh ruling with the liberal justices recently in favor of saving Obamacare, saying he was “very disappointed, I fought very hard for them. But I was very disappointed with a number of their rulings.”

Concerning speculation that he would run for president again in 2024, Trump remained evasive, saying “Our country is in crisis. And what's happening with other countries is they're eating our lunch. They're destroying our country at the border and elsewhere. So stay tuned. Let's see what happens.”