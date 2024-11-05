Mike Johnson Vows Certification, Urges People to 'Calm Down'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., vowed to certify the results of the presidential election regardless of who wins, saying that "everybody needs to calm down."

Johnson, on the ground in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday morning, was asked in an interview with Catholic news network EWTN if he would "play his part" in certifying the results. "Of course," Johnson answered.

"We have a free and fair election, we're going to follow the Constitution. I mean, I've taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and always have my entire life," Johnson said. "I've demonstrated over and over and over.

"All this hyperbole and madness about, 'Oh, they're going to try to unwind the election.' None of that is true. None of it," Johnson added, referring to the "secret" that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump mentioned during his rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27.

"The secret is our telephone town halls, not some ulterior motive," Johnson said, adding, "The media went crazy over that.

"There's just too much emotion, too much misinformation out there. Everybody needs to calm down," he said. "Let's do our civic duty, let's have an American election, and then it'll be certified."

As for the results, Johnson said he's confident of a Republican sweep.

"I think it's gonna be too big to rig," he said. "I think President Trump's gonna win today and I think we're gonna win the Senate and the House, so we're excited."