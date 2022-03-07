Pompeo: Trump Administration Did More for Ukraine Than Any Other

The Trump administration did much more to support Ukraine than any previous administration, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox’s "America’s Newsroom" on Monday.

He said that former President Donald Trump set up intricate intelligence ties and equipped Ukraine with arms and training they are currently making use of to fight back against Russia.

Pompeo said that “if you look back, you think maybe we could have done more, but we did an awful lot more than any administration ever had, and it was the kind of [military] equipment that not only was useful, but that they could train on readily."

He added that “it's important not to give them things they can't use, but we gave them the kinds of things that you're seeing them now deploy. And we gave them the training to know how to use it as well.”

Pompeo said that “our intelligence community was sharing everything that we possibly could with Ukrainians [and developing closer ties]… so that we can make sure they have the info they need to defend themselves."

The former secretary of state also condemned Russia for its attacks on civilian populations during the invasion, telling Fox that “there’s almost no doubt that videos are showing things that would account for true criminal activity, war criminal activity not only from those who are actually conducting the strikes but Russian leadership, those that ordered the strikes and those that permitted them including all the way up to and including Vladimir Putin.”

Pompeo added that these attacks are “consistent with [Russian] training and doctrine, which is if you aren’t successful in your blitzkrieg, if you aren’t successful with decapitation then the next thing do is destroy the population’s will to continue to fight. And that’s clearly the mode they are now in.”